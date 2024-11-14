Novo Integrated Sciences CEO Resigns Amid Annual Meeting Plans

Novo Integrated Sciences ( (NVOS) ) has shared an update.

Robert Mattacchione has announced his resignation as CEO of Novo Integrated Sciences, effective February 5, 2025, allowing a 90-day transition to find a replacement while he remains as Chairman. The company has also scheduled its virtual annual meeting for November 22, 2024, where stockholders will vote on key proposals. Despite his resignation, Mattacchione is still a director nominee for re-election at the meeting, and the proxy materials remain valid.

