Novo Integrated Sciences Announces $5 Million Stock Buyback Initiative

May 31, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) just unveiled an announcement.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has announced its initiative to buy back up to $5 million of its common stock, a decision subject to strategic review for potential increase based on the company’s financial surplus from other revenue-generating activities. This repurchase will be executed either on the open market or through private transactions, influenced by various factors like stock market price and the company’s financial health. However, the company is not committed to purchasing any specific number of shares and may suspend the program at its discretion.

