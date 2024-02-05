Novo Holdings to buy Catalent for $11.5 billion to expand Wegovy capacity

Adds details throughout

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, the holding company of Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, will buy contract drugmaker Catalent CTLT.N in an all-cash transaction worth $11.5 billion in equity value to expand its capacity for popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, the companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Novo Holdings will buy all outstanding shares of Catalent for $63.50 per share in cash, a premium of 16.5% to Catalent's last trading price.

Novo will acquire three fill-finish sites from Catalent under the deal, which is expected to gradually help increase Novo's filling capacity from 2026 onwards.

The Danish company will also take on Catalent's debt, taking the total enterprise value of the deal to $16.5 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shounak Dasgupta)

