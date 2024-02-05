News & Insights

US Markets
CTLT

Novo Holdings to buy Catalent for $11.5 billion to expand Wegovy capacity

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

February 05, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, the holding company of Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, will buy contract drugmaker Catalent CTLT.N in an all-cash transaction worth $11.5 billion in equity value to expand its capacity for popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, the companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Novo Holdings will buy all outstanding shares of Catalent for $63.50 per share in cash, a premium of 16.5% to Catalent's last trading price.

Novo will acquire three fill-finish sites from Catalent under the deal, which is expected to gradually help increase Novo's filling capacity from 2026 onwards.

The Danish company will also take on Catalent's debt, taking the total enterprise value of the deal to $16.5 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.