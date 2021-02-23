Novo Holdings to acquire drug development service provider Altasciences

Adds price estimate from daily Borsen

COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, majority shareholder in Danish diabetes drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, will acquire Canadian early drug development services firm Altasciences from Audax Private Equity.

Altasciences provides services to small and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and employs 1,300 people across six facilities in the United States and Canada.

Novo Holdings, which holds assets totaling $62 billion, did not disclose the price of the acquisition, but expected the deal to close in the first of this year, it said in a statement released on Monday.

Danish business daily Borsen reported on Monday the acquisition was worth more than 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($295 million).

