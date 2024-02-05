News & Insights

Novo Holdings To Acquire Catalent

February 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT), and Novo Holdings have entered into a merger agreement under which Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent in an all-cash deal that values Catalent at $16.5 billion on an enterprise value basis. Novo Holdings will acquire all outstanding shares of Catalent for $63.50 per share. Following the closing of the merger, shares of Catalent will no longer trade on the NYSE and Catalent will become a private company.

Novo Holdings plans to sell three Catalent fill-finish sites and related assets acquired in the merger to Novo Nordisk, in which Novo Holdings has a controlling interest, shortly after the closing of the merger.

