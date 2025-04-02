Markets
Novo Holdings Partners With KKR To Invest In Sylvan

(RTTNews) - Novo Holdings and KKR announced that they signed definitive agreements under which Novo Holdings will make a direct investment in Sylvan, a manufacturer of fungal biotechnology solutions. KKR will remain Sylvan's majority shareholder.

Sylvan noted that the new capital will support its expansion by enabling increased production capacity, upgraded R&D infrastructure, and deeper penetration into high-growth markets, particularly in Asia. Sylvan will also benefit from Novo Holdings' extensive network and sector expertise to further strengthen its position in the global mushroom spawn market and develop new high-impact bio-products, such as fungi-based materials, biopesticides, and nutritional supplements.

