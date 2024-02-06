Novo Holdings invests in India's Manipal hospital chain

Adds detail from paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, said on Tuesday it was investing in Indian private hospital chain Manipal Hospitals, its largest investment in Asia to date.

"It (the investment) represents our commitment towards filling the gap between the enormous demand and underserved healthcare infrastructure in India," Novo Holdings said in a statement.

The Danish holding company, which invests in life science companies and had assets of 108 billion euros at the end of 2022, did not disclose further detail on the size of the investment.

Manipal Hospitals has 33 hospitals across India, with an around 6 million patients annually, Novo Holdings said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

