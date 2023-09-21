News & Insights

US Markets

Novo Holdings, Gurnet Point close $462 mln acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

September 21, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Corrects to add Gurnet Point Capital

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, controlling shareholder in drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, and Gurnet Point Capital on Thursday closed their acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $462 million, Novo Holdings said.

The acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, which was announced in early June, is Novo Holdings' largest individual investment in antimicrobial resistance therapies to date, it said.

Novo Holdings, which controls 76% of the votes in Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.COlast week announced a major investment in a new energy transition fund, as it is looking to expand its portfolio beyond health.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jane Merriman)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.