Novo Holdings, Gurnet Point close $462 mln acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Corrects to add Gurnet Point Capital

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novo Holdings, controlling shareholder in drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, and Gurnet Point Capital on Thursday closed their acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $462 million, Novo Holdings said.

The acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, which was announced in early June, is Novo Holdings' largest individual investment in antimicrobial resistance therapies to date, it said.

Novo Holdings, which controls 76% of the votes in Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.COlast week announced a major investment in a new energy transition fund, as it is looking to expand its portfolio beyond health.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jane Merriman)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.