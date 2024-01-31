News & Insights

Novo confirms Catalent Indiana plant has started filling Wegovy pens

January 31, 2024 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Maggie Fick and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Catalent's CTLT.N Indiana plant in the United States has started filling injection pens for Novo Nordisk'sobesity drug Wegovy, the Danish drugmaker's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday, helping to boost output of the popular weekly injection.

The comment by Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen is the first confirmation the site has started production.

Reuters reported last August that the plant in Bloomington, Indiana, was the third external site hired by Novo NOVOb.CO to do so-called "fill-finish" for Wegovy, as it scrambled to ramp up output due to soaring demand.

Novo Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen told Reuters in November that plans were on track for the third site to start operating by the end of 2023, but would not identify the site.

Novo has hired another contract manufacturer,Thermo FisherTMO.N, and has some in-house capacity for filling syringes and packaging its pens.

More articles by this source ->

