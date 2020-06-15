Markets
Novo : Once-weekly Insulin Icodec Shows Comparable Efficacy To Once-daily Insulin Glargine U100

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk announced results from a phase 2 clinical trial of investigational insulin icodec, a once-weekly basal insulin analogue. In the trial, adults with type 2 diabetes randomised to once-weekly insulin icodec achieved similar blood sugar control and a similar safety profile compared with adults with type 2 diabetes randomised to once-daily insulin glargine U100.

The 26-week, randomised, double-blind, double-dummy, treat-to-target phase 2 clinical trial involved 247 insulin-naïve adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled with metformin with or without a DPP-4i.

The primary endpoint showed that the change from baseline to week 26 in blood sugar control (HbA1c) was similar in participants receiving once-weekly insulin icodec compared to once-daily insulin glargine U100.

The company expects to initiate the phase 3 clinical development programme for once-weekly insulin icodec later in 2020.

