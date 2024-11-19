NoviqTech Targets U.S. OTC Listing to Boost Blockchain Presence

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NoviqTech is advancing plans to list its shares on the OTC market in the U.S., aiming to increase visibility and accessibility for North American investors. This move is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on the growing blockchain and cryptocurrency market in the U.S. and could pave the way for future listings on larger exchanges like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The OTC listing is non-dilutive to current shareholders, as no new shares will be issued.

