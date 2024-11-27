Noviqtech Limited to Quote 12 Million Shares on ASX

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Noviqtech Limited is set to make waves in the financial markets with the announcement of 12 million fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX, under the code NVQ, starting November 27, 2024. This move is anticipated to generate interest among investors looking for opportunities in the technology sector.

For further insights into AU:NVQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.