Noviqtech Limited to Quote 12 Million Shares on ASX

November 27, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Noviqtech Limited is set to make waves in the financial markets with the announcement of 12 million fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX, under the code NVQ, starting November 27, 2024. This move is anticipated to generate interest among investors looking for opportunities in the technology sector.

