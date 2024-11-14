Noviqtech Limited Announces Major Share Issue Plan

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Noviqtech Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 52.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of options expiring in June 2026, with a proposed issue date of November 20, 2024. This move could attract investor interest as the company seeks to strengthen its financial position. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this impacts Noviqtech’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:NVQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.