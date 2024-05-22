News & Insights

NOVIQTECH Announces Security Consolidation

May 22, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NOVIQTECH LIMITED has announced a security consolidation affecting several option series with varying expiration dates and exercise prices, as detailed in their latest announcement dated May 22, 2024. The reorganization will commence trading on a deferred settlement basis starting June 4, 2024, with the record date set for June 5, 2024, and the issue date on June 13, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at reorganizing the company’s capital structure.

