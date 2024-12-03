News & Insights

Stocks

NoviqTech and GRR Expand Alliance in Oil and Gas Sector

December 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NoviqTech Limited has expanded its partnership with Global Resource Recovery (GRR), elevating GRR to a strategic channel partner role for its Carbon Central platform in the Australian oil and gas sector. This alliance aims to leverage GRR’s industry expertise to promote blockchain-enabled solutions for enhanced transparency and accountability in recycling processes. With the global oil and gas market rapidly growing, this partnership positions NoviqTech for increased market engagement and potential revenue growth.

For further insights into AU:NVQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.