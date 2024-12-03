NoviqTech and GRR Expand Alliance in Oil and Gas Sector

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NoviqTech Limited has expanded its partnership with Global Resource Recovery (GRR), elevating GRR to a strategic channel partner role for its Carbon Central platform in the Australian oil and gas sector. This alliance aims to leverage GRR’s industry expertise to promote blockchain-enabled solutions for enhanced transparency and accountability in recycling processes. With the global oil and gas market rapidly growing, this partnership positions NoviqTech for increased market engagement and potential revenue growth.

