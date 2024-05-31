NoviqTech AGM Concludes with Full Approval

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

NoviqTech Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with all resolutions passed by the required majorities. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election of directors, and approval of share placement capacities and broker options. Shareholders showed strong support for the board’s direction and strategies, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance.

