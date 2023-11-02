November Soybeans Starting Thursday Day Session +$13

AM soy prices are stronger, with beans 6 to 7 cents in the black and November back above the $13 mark. The products are working 90c/ton higher in meal and 42 points stronger in oil as we head into the Export Sales report. The first trade day of November ended with soybean gains of 1 ½ to 4 ½ cents. The Jan contract remains 23 ¾ cents above the Nov, while the Nov/Nov spread tightened to 23 cents. Soymeal prices were mixed but mostly higher on Wednesday, ending within $2.20 of UNCH. Soybean Oil futures were the biggest mover of the complex, having dropped nearly 3% on the session.

Delivery notices against November soybeans were 437 contracts overnight as the game of musical chairs continues. The StoneX customers re-delivered, and ADMIS customers stopped the largest percentage of the receipts.

The monthly NASS Fats and Oils report showed 174.75 mbu of soybeans were processed during the month of Sep. That was a 3.4% increase from August and was 4.3% above Sep ’22. The month’s soybean oil stockpile was 1.6 billion lbs, compared to 1.77b in August and 1.99b lbs in Sep ’22.

Trade estimates for the Weekly Export Sales report have soybeans at 900,000 MT to 1.5 MMT in the week ending October 26. Meal ideas are 250-550,000 MT, with soy oil likely 0 to 10,000 MT. The report is scheduled for 7:30 AM CDT.

Brazilian soybean exports totaled 5.53 MMT in October, a record for the month as the overhang of last year’s record crop continues to be shipped (and to depress US shipments because the customers don’t need them yet).

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.91 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents, currently up 11 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.48 1/4, up 8 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.15, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.28 3/4, up 4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

