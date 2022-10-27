November Kicks Off With Plenty of Market-Moving Earnings Reports

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, marking the end of a wild October and the start of a jam-packed month for markets. While spooky season might be coming to a close, investors can expect a few treats (and likely some tricks, too) in the form of the third-quarter earnings season. Wall Street will be in the thick of things next week, with names like Airbnb (ABNB), Barrick (GOLD), Clorox (CLX), Crocs (CROX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Hershey Foods (HSY), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Kellogg (K), PayPal (PYPL), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), Sunrun (RUN), Wayfair (W), YUM! Brands (YUM), and Zillow (ZG) set to report.

The S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the ISM manufacturing index are due out early in the week, giving traders another look into the health of the U.S. economy. There's plenty of employment data due out, too, including the ADP employment report, jobs openings, and nonfarm payrolls. There will be a big Fed update on Wednesday, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) making their latest announcement.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Oct. 31 the Chicago purchasing manager's index is due out.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 brings the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, jobs openings and quits, construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

The ADP employment report is out on Wednesday, Nov. 2, as well as the rental vacancy rate. That afternoon, the Federal Open Market Committee will make their latest announcement, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference immediately after.

Thursday, Nov. 3 will be even more packed with economic indicators, including weekly jobless claims, the foreign trade deficit, productivity data, and unit labor costs.

The week will wrap up with nonfarm payrolls data, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and the labor-force participation rate for ages 25 to 54 on Friday, Nov. 4.

