November Jobs Report: What It Means for Investors

A lot of the economic reports that move the stock market are about things that most people either don’t care about or don’t understand. Let’s face it, you have to be a bit of a wonk to get excited about ISM numbers and the like. Even some of the more important data points, like GDP growth for example, just don’t seem to be relevant to most people’s lives. That cannot be said of the jobs report, though. At some point in our lives, most of us have lost a job or know someone who has, and we are aware of how devastating that can be. An increase in the unemployment rate is something that we can relate to, as are the other things in the report, such as the number of new jobs created and the rate of increase in wages.

Maybe that is why, even when it isn’t the most important factor in gauging the prospects for the stock market, as is the case right now, it still receives a lot of attention from investors. That seems to explain what happened this morning, when the November jobs report created some confusion in premarket trading.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES), shown above, initially dropped more than twenty points on the release, then bounced back to higher than before based on the headline non-farm payroll total of 199,000 jobs added to the economy and a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%. Non-farm payrolls were higher than economists had predicted and the drop in unemployment came as a surprise to most. You might think those are good things but in the current environment, a strong jobs market is seen as a sign of continuing inflationary pressure, which reduces the chances of an interest rate cut early next year, so is seen as bad for the stock market.

However, when traders started to look beyond the headline number, the November jobs report was actually indicative of the kind of balanced strength that the market has been betting on as it has rallied strongly over the last six weeks or so. Wages rose by 4.0% year-on-year, which was in line with expectations and is a “Goldilocks” kind of number: enough to put more money in people’s pockets, but probably not enough to cause inflation given falling commodity prices. In addition, the breakdown by industry showed that the 199,000 non-farm payroll number was inflated by big gains in the film and television and auto industries that can be attributed to striking workers returning to work.

For longer-term investors, this was about as good as a monthly jobs report can be in the current environment. It suggests a robust jobs market that is strong enough to maintain consumer strength and confidence, but not so strong as to add any serious inflationary pressure. Given that the most recent inflation numbers have been trending downwards, that is about as good as it gets, if a little anticlimatic.

That feeling of a slight letdown didn’t stop traders reacting, though. This was, in total, an uninspiring jobs report from a trading perspective, as there was good and bad news, almost equally balanced. For a market that has been pricing in a very delicate balance for some time, that is great news. Traders, however, who are accustomed to reacting to non-farm payrolls as if they are the most significant indicator there is, still reacted negatively to more jobs than forecast. It’s just that their reaction meant nothing and with that initial move over, the upward momentum for stocks looks intact, and new highs are not that far away.

