November Fed Meeting Preview: Have Interest Rates Finally Peaked?

Investors are anticipating that Federal Reserve policymakers will opt to hold interest rates steady at their upcoming meeting, which concludes on November 1.

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee will likely opt to extend their rate hike pause and continue the FOMC’s current strategy of allowing assets to roll off its nearly $8 trillion balance sheet as it fights to get inflation under control without sending the U.S. economy into a recession. The Fed has already raised rates 11 times since March 2022, including with its most recent hike in July.

The S&P 500 is up nearly 10% year to date on growing optimism that the Fed will achieve a “soft landing” for the economy. However, the recent outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas muddies the global economic outlook, potentially increasing the chance the Federal Reserve has already issued its final hike of the cycle. In fact, the market is now pricing in a Fed pivot from rate hikes to rate cuts by mid-2024.

Has the Fed Done Enough?

The bond market is currently pricing in a 99.5% chance the FOMC will choose not to raise rates at its upcoming meeting, according to CME Group. If the Fed opts to extend its pause, the central bank’s benchmark federal funds rate will remain at its current target range of between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The bond market is pricing in a 23.5% chance the FOMC will proceed with one final 0.25-point rate hike at the panel’s December meeting.

The Federal Reserve is also expected to continue to allow up to $60 billion in Treasury securities and $35 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to mature and roll off its balance sheet per month. The Fed’s balance sheet has dropped from a record high of $8.96 trillion in May 2022 to around $8 trillion, but it remains nearly twice its pre-pandemic size of $4.15 trillion in late February 2020.

In September, the Fed updated its long-term U.S. economic projections to reflect its expectations of a resilient economy. The Fed raised its 2023 GDP growth estimate to 2.1% from its pre-September estimate of 1%, and its 2024 GDP growth estimate to 1.5% from 1.1%. The Fed also raised its 2023 growth forecast for the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, its preferred measure of inflation. FOMC economists now expect the core PCE index to rise 3.3% in 2023 but only 2.5% in 2024 as inflation subsides.

The FOMC maintained its terminal rate projection of 5.6%, suggesting the Fed would make one more interest rate hike by the end of 2023.

Economy Holding Steady

An inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve, falling savings rates and slumping home sales are warning signs for economists that inflation and rising interest rates are weakening the U.S. economy. Fortunately, the latest employment numbers suggest the labor market remains resilient.

On October 6, the U.S. Labor Department reported the economy added 336,000 jobs in September, nearly double economists’ estimates that 170,000 jobs would be added. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%, while the labor participation rate also remained flat at 62.8%. Average U.S. wages were up 4.2% from a year ago and up 0.2% compared to August.

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, says housing prices haven’t taken as much of a hit from rising mortgage rates as they did during previous cycles.

“The hybrid work environment is partially at fault for this difficult situation, allowing households with equity to move to lower-cost-of-living areas without fully relying on the mortgage market to buy their next home. Perhaps the housing market is not as interest rate-sensitive now as it historically has been,” Roach says.

In addition to a hot labor market, Wall Street analysts are expecting S&P 500 growth numbers to rebound as the third-quarter earnings season ramps up in coming weeks. Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings growth of 0.4% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, the first quarter of positive earnings growth since the third quarter of 2022.

Inflation Finally Easing

While the Fed has made significant progress in bringing inflation levels back in-line with its long-term target of 2%, that progress has seemingly slowed in recent months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 3.7% year-over-year in September, in-line with its 3.7% gain in August. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up 4.1% from a year ago.

Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, says global crude oil prices haven’t risen as much as some economists had feared following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

“The Fed will likely hold interest rates steady at their November 1 decision, following through on the guidance from the September meeting minutes that they will ‘proceed cautiously’ near term. But early October’s unwelcome rise in inflation expectations is more important than the CPI report in keeping a rate hike on the table at the Fed’s December or January decisions,” Adams says.

In the Fed’s Own Words

In recent weeks, several Fed members have provided hints for investors about what they can expect from the upcoming meeting.

The FOMC released its September meeting minutes on October 11, and the minutes suggested one more rate hike is likely in the cards by the end of the year. In the release, the Fed acknowledged it needs to “proceed carefully” on future decisions but said one more rate hike “would likely be appropriate” and monetary policy “should remain restrictive for some time” until inflation eases further.

Also on October 11, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman acknowledged the Fed has made “some progress” on inflation but said the fed funds rate “may need to rise further and stay restrictive for some time” for the FOMC to achieve its goals.

Bowman’s comments came the same day Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the FOMC is in a position to “watch and see what happens” before making major policy decisions and suggested tightening financial markets may “do some of the work for us.”

In the press conference following the FOMC’s September meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate” and said a soft landing for the economy is a “plausible outcome” but not a baseline expectation.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, says the Fed is weighing the latest hot inflation and jobs data against the risk of threatening economic expansion by tightening policy too much.

“The bond market is sending a message that it is still worried about inflation and that the Fed will make good on its promise to keep rates higher for longer,” Zaccarelli says.

However, he says investors will likely be more focused on corporate earnings than monetary policy for the remainder of 2023.

“If earnings keep coming in higher than expected, [then] we think the market will rally into the end of the year, despite the turmoil in the Middle East and the threat of future Fed rate hikes,” Zaccarelli says.

Between now and the beginning of the FOMC meeting on October 31, the Fed will get a couple more important data points on the health of the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported its preliminary third-quarter U.S. GDP growth estimate on October 26. That number came in at 4.9%. The BEA also reported its September core PCE inflation reading on October 27, which came in at annual rate of 3.7%.

Federal Reserve Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the FOMC?

The FOMC is the Federal Open Market Committee, tasked with charting the course for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. It sets interest rates and engages in open market operations.

The committee has 12 members and meets eight times a year to examine the U.S. economy and vote on whether to alter the fed funds target rate or change the way open market operations are conducted.

How does the FOMC work?

The FOMC conducts open market operations to guide monetary policy, and increase or reduce the money supply in the U.S. economy. It buys and sells government securities on a day-by-day basis to control the money supply, in a process referred to as open market operations.

Who runs the FOMC?

The 12 members of the FOMC include Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell; the other six members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (which is led by the Fed Chair); the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York; and four of the remaining 11 regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

When is the next FOMC meeting?

The FOMC meets eight times a year, holding a meeting once every six weeks. The committee can meet on an emergency basis if economic events get out of hand and the Fed believes it needs to act before the next scheduled meeting. Here are the dates of the 2023 scheduled Fed meetings:

January 31 to February 1, 2023

March 21-22, 2023

May 2-3, 2023

June 13-14, 2023

July 25-26, 2023

September 19-20, 2023

October 31 to November 1, 2023

December 12-13, 2023

