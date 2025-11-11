November Is the Best Time To Buy a Home in These 5 Markets

Fall can be a great time to buy a home because buyers typically have more homes to choose from and they face less competition and lower prices compared to the summertime peak. For its 2025 Best Time to Buy Report, Realtor.com analyzed data for the 50 largest metropolitan markets and found that while most are most favorable to buyers during October, buyers in some markets are better off waiting until November to buy a home. Below are the best metropolitan areas to buy in November and the best week for each.

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina

Best time to buy: Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 Active listings vs. average: 18.2% more than average

18.2% more than average Median listing price vs. peak: 5.8% lower

Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Best time to buy: Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 Active listings vs. average: 22% more than average

22% more than average Median listing price vs. peak: 9.4% lower

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Best time to buy: Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 Active listings vs. average: 8.7% more than average

8.7% more than average Median listing price vs. peak: 3.7% lower

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona

Best time to buy: Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 Active listings vs. average: 18.3% more than average

18.3% more than average Median listing price vs. peak: 5.4% lower

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

Best time to buy: Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 Active listings vs. average: 15.3% more than average

15.3% more than average Median listing price vs. peak: 5% lower

How To Take Advantage of the Best Week To Buy a Home

Taking a strategic approach to your purchase will help you make the most of November’s favorable buying opportunities. In an interview with GOBankingRates, Mike Gaines, senior vice president of Capital Markets at Cardinal Financial, offered insights on finding and scoring the best deals on your purchase and on your mortgage loan.

Know What a Good Deal Looks Like

A good deal is one where the numbers align with your long-term financial goals. Sticking within your budget keeps payments manageable and positions you to build equity over time.

“Buyers should work with their lender early in the process to understand how rate options, loan programs and overall affordability tie into the homes they are considering,” Gains said.

“Even if a price seems attractive, the true value lies in how well the financing supports long-term stability and homeownership success,” he added.

A Preapproval Helps You Negotiate With Sellers

Successful negotiations often come down to preparation and credibility. A verified preapproval provides both. Unlike a prequalification, which relies on the buyer’s estimates of their income, assets and credit, a prequalification verifies that information.

“This added layer of validation provides confidence for both the buyer and the seller that financing is likely to close smoothly,” Gaines said.

You Can Negotiate on Your Mortgage Loan, Too

Lenders base your interest rate, loan type and eligibility for financing on underwriting standards, so you won’t find wiggle room there. But lenders are sometimes willing to negotiate on other aspects of the loan, such as fees, discount points and credits toward closing costs. Gaines recommended having this conversation with your lender when you apply for a pre-approval.

“Working with a licensed loan originator early ensures transparency and helps buyers make informed decisions about trade-offs such as paying points for a lower rate or accepting a lender credit to offset costs,” he said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

