November Autos Alert: 6 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals

Those in the market for a new car this November might be wondering which vehicles they can buy that offer the best return on investment.

The good news for car shoppers is several cars have great incentives available, including financing and cash-back deals. If you’re planning to buy a new car this November, consider making your purchase one of these six vehicles.

Hyundai Sonata

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata receives fourth place honors in Kelley Blue Book’s ranking of the 10 best car deals in November 2023.

According to U.S. News & World Report, this month’s featured cash offer for the 2023 is up to $1,250 cash-back savings. This offer expires on Nov. 30, 2023.

Hyundai Santa Fe

There are several incentives available to buyers interested in a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe this November.

Those interested in a Hyundai Santa Fe will receive 0% APR financing. According to the Hyundai website, this financing is valid for up to 60 months with no payment for 90 days. The same financing offer is also available for 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue and 2023 Santa Fe SE models.

It is also possible buyers may see a drop in Hyundai Santa Fe’s price tag this month. Mark Beneke, owner of Westland Auto, Inc., said this is because the Hyundai Santa Fe is undergoing a body style change in the coming year.

While it’s impossible to know what the new price may be, Beneke said if a car is undergoing a body style change, dealerships will need to offload the old inventory before the new inventory hits the market. Generally, this means dropping prices or offering other incentives to buyers.

Mitsubishi Outlander

If you’re planning on buying a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander, you’re in luck.

Mitsubishi’s website said buyers will receive a financing deal of 0% APR for 36 months — the fine print further details this means 36 monthly payments of $27.78 per $1,000 financed at 0% APR with a $0 down payment. This offer is valid from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2023.

Dodge Durango

It’s a good month to get a financial incentive on a 2023 Dodge Durango. U.S. News reported buyers will receive a $3,250 cash allowance. This offer expires on Nov. 30, 2023.

Dodge Charger

Buyers interested in purchasing a Dodge Charger may receive a cash allowance, depending on the car model they choose.

Now through Nov. 30, 2023, U.S. News reported, buyers will receive $2,000 cash back on the 2023 Dodge Charger SXT and the 2023 Dodge Charger GT.

Kia EV6

Carl Anthony, managing editor at Automoblog, told GOBankingRates the Kia EV6 will receive some of the best financial incentives in November 2023. If you’re ready to purchase an all-electric vehicle with all-wheel drive, this might be your chance to redeem them.

U.S. News reported select 2023 Kia EV6 models are eligible for $5,000 cash back. This big cash allowance also has an even longer valid window than most mentioned in this roundup. The offer is valid from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: November Autos Alert: 6 Cars With the Best Financing and Cash-Back Deals

