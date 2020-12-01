November 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary

Equities surged higher, driven by a trifecta of positive vaccine developments which could see initial distribution by year-end

The “WFH” trade took a backseat to the “recovery” trade, with Value stocks having their best month on record and greatest outperformance vs. Growth in 12 years

The upcoming January 5th Senate run-offs in Georgia are creating uncertainty surrounding the size and timing of additional fiscal and monetary stimulus measures.

The Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap Indices had their best monthly performances on record

The “blue chip” Dow Industrials had its best month since 1987

WTI Crude rebounded +27%, driving Energy stocks +28%

Transports had their best month in nine years, and Airlines their best month on record

Copper had its best month in 9 years while breaking out from a 7-year resistance

A record 84% of S&P 500 companies reported EPS above consensus

It was a November to remember amidst a backdrop of record voter turnout and a contested presidential election, a sharply rising third wave in the Covid-19 pandemic, merger Mondays turning into vaccine Mondays, record corporate earnings beats, and historic stock market performances across numerous benchmarks and industries.

President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump by the same electoral college majority (306 vs. 232) that President Trump won by in the 2016 election. Biden flipped five key battleground states (MI, WI, PA, GA, AZ) previously won by President Trump in 2016. Republicans gained at least ten seats in the House, and while several elections remain too close to call, Democrats are expected to hold the tightest majority since the 1940s. Republicans have the majority in the Senate, but two run-off elections taking place in Georgia on January 5, 2021, could result in a 50-50 split, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote on future pieces of legislation. The importance of the Georgia run-offs and obtaining control of the Senate will impact: (i) the timing and size of the fiscal stimulus (>$2T Democrat control; <$1T divided); (ii) partial rollback of corporate tax reform; and (iii) could cause the Fed to wait until January’s FOMC meeting to extend QE after gauging the size of any fiscal stimulus package.

U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million, with the third wave rising steeper and faster than the prior two waves in the spring and summer. Last week the daily count eclipsed 200,000 cases. Vaccine optimism is elevated following the trifecta of positive developments announced by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna over three consecutive Mondays following the presidential election. The FDA could grant Emergency Use Authorization later this month with a vaccine rolled out to the public before the end of December, according to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci. While markets were pricing in a high probability of near-term vaccine breakthroughs, they had not fully anticipated the remarkably high efficacy rates (90-95%) of phase 3 trials.

Q3 earnings season is largely in the rearview mirror, with a record 84% of S&P 500 companies reporting EPS above consensus, according to Factset. Earnings declined 6.3%, much better than the 21.0% decline expected at the beginning of the quarter.

Index Total Returns:

The stock market responded strongly to the positive vaccine news, with all major equity benchmarks rising double digits. Underneath the hood of the market, there was a strong rotation out of the “working from home” stocks into the “recovery” names, with a bias toward small and mid-caps. Numerous industries posted phenomenal monthly returns, which in many cases set historic records.

Accordingly, the Russell 1000 Value Index (+13.3%) had its best month on record and outperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index (+9.6%) by 3.8 percentage points, its biggest outperformance since September 2008.

Value has now outperformed Growth for the third consecutive month. And while a bullish divergence has been forming since its weekly RSI bottomed back in March, “price is king,” and the ratio remains below its 40-week moving average. From a technical perspective, it is simply too soon to declare a longer-lasting trend is underway whereby Value outperforms Growth.

The Russell Microcap (+20.4%) and Russell 2000 (+18.4) indices had their best monthly performances on record, and each made a “bullish breakout” above its prior all-time high previously made in 2018. The S&P Midcap 400 Index (+14.1%) registered its best month since April 2009.

Large caps ended two months in the red with the Dow Jones Industrials (+12.1%) “breaking out” to new all-time highs with its best monthly performance since January 1987, while also eclipsing the 30,000 level for the first time. The S&P 500 (+11%) also made new highs for its best month since April. The Nasdaq 100 (+11.1%) rebounded to within 1.5% of its August highs.

At the sector level, this year’s underperformers bounced sharply, led by Energy (+28%) and Financials (+16.9%). This was the 2nd best monthly performance for both Energy and Industrials (+16%), while Financials registered their best performance since April 2009. Outside of Utilities, this month’s laggards all performed strongly on an absolute basis.

Several sub-industries registered truly historic returns: Oil Services (+45.8%); Airlines (+43.2%); E&P (36.8%); Aerospace & Defense (25.5%); and Solar (25.2%).

The S&P Retail Index (+21.3%) had its 2nd best month on record. U.S. consumer spending in October grew for the sixth straight month, albeit slower, in this pandemic economy. This bodes well for the U.S. economy as consumer spend accounts for nearly two-thirds of our GDP. Along that line, Black Friday traditionally has been the day after Thanksgiving that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season for U.S. consumers. This shopping “holiday” can draw its roots back to the 1920s when Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its debut (originally called Macy’s Christmas Day Parade). The term Black Friday was coined in the ’60s to refer to the time-period when retailers moved from “in the red” or loss to “black,” meaning a profit for the year. Black Friday has grown to a bigger window over the years to include the “Cyber Five,” which are the five shopping days that kick off the holiday selling season (Thanksgiving-Cyber Monday).

According to Adobe Analytics, Thanksgiving online transactions for 80 of the top 100 U.S. web retailers rose 22% to $5.1 billion vs. $4.2 billion in 2019. Black Friday online sales also rose 21.6% to $9.0 billion (a new record spend) from $7.4 billion last year. Interestingly, curbside pickup on Black Friday increased 52% since 2019. Adobe Analytics projects Cyber Monday sales growth of 15%-35% to $10.8-$12.7 billion compared to the $9.4 billion spent in 2019, making it the biggest single digital sale day in U.S. history. We all know that 2020 is different, but from a consumer spending point of view, Holiday 2020 is shaping up well.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

Despite the extreme bullishness throughout the capital markets, safe-haven U.S. Treasuries were in demand. The 10YR UST Yield declined 4bps to 0.84%, and the 30YR UST Yield declined 9bps to 1.57%. Both yields experienced a “golden cross” with their 50day sma crossing above the 200-day sma. However, there was no upside follow through as each of the long rates stalled exactly at their prior high made in June. Uncertainty surrounding the size and timing of the next fiscal stimulus package, as well as additional stimulus at the upcoming FOMC’s, may be keeping rates range-bound for now.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (+3.5%) has finished higher in six of the prior seven months. WTI Crude rebounded 26.7% to its highest level since early March. Copper (+12.2%) had its best month in more than nine years. Copper has risen more than 69% from its March lows and is now “breaking out” above a 7-year resistance level.

Gold (-5.4%) declined for the fourth consecutive month but remains +17.3% YTD, following last year’s gain of +18.3% in 2019. While a little consolidation is to be expected following the prior strong uptrend, gold has already given back 15% from its August highs. It is breaking down below expected support at the $1,800 level, while its weekly RSI (lower panel, below chart) is breaking an 18-month support (48) and currently stands at its lowest level in more than two years.

The US Dollar Index (-2.3%) resumed its downtrend and has finished lower in six of the prior eight months. After breaking down below a multi-year rising trendline this summer, it found support at the ~91/91.90 level where it previously bottomed in 2016 and 2017. The next support is down at 88.25.

Looking Ahead:

The stock market is one of many leading indicators. Robust price action and technical breakouts above multi-year ranges, currently underway across the capital markets, can often serve as a prelude to an economic recovery. Markets appear to be looking past the worsening pandemic and increasing lockdowns with the hope that a new vaccine(s) will allow for a more permanent reopening and a better 2021. In the near to intermediate term, a correction can be expected at any time, whether it be a “sell the news” reaction or something more concerning. Sentiment measures such as equity put/call ratios and fund manager surveys are approaching extremely bullish levels, which can often be a contrarian signal indicating a pullback is in order.

December carries positive seasonal tailwinds for stocks going as far back as the 1950s, but as we saw in 2019, the averages do not always pan out. And 2020 has been anything but average. Markets have plenty of uncertainties to look forward to over the upcoming months, including the third wave virus count peaks and stabilizes, the timing of the vaccine, the Georgia runoffs, the size and timing of fiscal stimulus 2.0, and future monetary policy.

