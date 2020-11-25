November 2020 Fed Meeting: FOMC Minutes Highlight Fed Concerns About Covid-19

The minutes of the November 4-5 Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting yielded little in the way of new info.

At the November 4-5 are determined to keep borrowing costs low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 recession. Despite making progress from the worst of the spring, some key indicators point to economic progress trailing off as cases pick back up. This dynamic is why policymakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, vociferously support more fiscal spending.

Three themes were clear in the FOMC minutes: Covid-19 is still setting the agenda, the economy needs more time to heal and the committee is eyeing changes to its bond buying program.

FOMC Minutes Warn It’s Still About Covid

Heading into the November FOMC meeting, Covid-19 cases were rising rapidly throughout the United States and much of Europe, causing concern more countries would impose lockdowns to quash the spread of the virus.

“Investor sentiment abroad turned negative over the intermeeting period amid rising COVID-19 case counts, newly adopted restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus, and indicators pointing to a slowing recovery in several foreign economies, particularly in the euro area,” per the minutes.

While three coronavirus vaccines have proven highly effective in late-stage clinical trials, it will be months before a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated to allow the economy and life in general to get back to normal.

That’s why FOMC participants said they expect to keep interest rates at near zero levels until 2024.

The Economy Needs More Healing, According to FOMC Minutes

The Fed minutes reveal that FOMC members see general economic progress but believe much more is needed to get the economy back to pre-Covid levels.

“The information available at the time of the November 4–5 meeting suggested that U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) had rebounded at a rapid rate in the third quarter but remained well below its level at the start of the year,” according to the minutes.

The FOMC minutes suggested that job market improvements could be leveling off. “Labor market conditions improved further in September, although the pace of gains eased and employment continued to be well below its level at the beginning of the year,” they said.

This narrative has only strengthened since early November. Weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 21 increased more than expected, for instance, reversing earlier improvement. And talks between Congress and the White House over a new stimulus bill remain stalled, meaning that further enhanced unemployment benefits are unlikely to arrive soon.

While this raises concerns, FOMC members indicated they believe that the savings many workers were able to amass earlier in the year, thanks to stimulus checks and the $600 weekly unemployment insurance aid from the Treasury, “would be enough to allow total consumption to be largely maintained through year-end.”

That might be why consumer spending grew in October, albeit at a slower pace, for a sixth straight month.

The longer Americans remain unemployed without further federal assistance, though, the tighter their savings will become.

Fed Minutes Indicate Bond Buying Programs May Change

The biggest source of news for central bank obsessives came in updates on how the Fed would continue to support the economy through its bond-buying program. The Fed is signaling that it might purchase more longer-term bonds to help further lower interest rates on debt like mortgages.

“The current debate within and outside the Fed, however, with the market increasingly discussing the potential for extending the weighted average maturity (WAM) of U.S. Treasury purchases in response to a modest deceleration in the pace of economic improvement amid the declining probability of additional targeted fiscal policy to provide a bridge to what now appears a credible expectation for vaccine distribution by next summer,” said Bob Miller, BlackRock’s Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income, in a note.

The minutes left open the possibility that such a move might take place, but didn’t offer particular details as to how or when.

November 2020 FOMC Meeting: Fed Keeps Interest Rates Near Zero

Overshadowed by a contested presidential election, the FOMC decided to keep interest rates at 0 to 0.25% during its November 4-5 meeting. This move is intended to support the convalescing economy.

This is no surprise. Fed officials have indicated that they expect to keep rates this low for a number of years to help jobs return to pre-Covid levels, and push inflation modestly above 2% for a moderate period of time to offset weak inflation since the Great Recession. (Those last two modifiers are Fed wiggle-room extenders rather than scientific terms.)

Should current trends hold, former Vice President Joe Biden will assume the Oval Office as the first newly elected Democrat without a fully Democratic Congress since 1884. A divided government will affect the Fed’s ability to maximize employment as well as keep prices stable.

Will a Second Stimulus Pass?

Ever since key provisions of the CARES Act withered away at the end of July, Washington has debated the prospect of another massive stimulus bill. The negotiations have been led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and various members of President Donald Trump’s administration—mostly Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But those talks have failed to result in an agreement, and Senate Republicans have wavered in their interest in a deal.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have called both sides to come to an agreement for months. That’s because the CARES Act helped millions of Americans weather the economic fallout from the pandemic, even allowing some to improve their personal finances. For instance, more low-to-middle income families are able to withstand an unexpected $400 expense than could pre-pandemic, per Fed data.

However, experts say that the Fed’s role in reviving the economy is limited.

“The reality is that monetary policy can only go so far, and the baton needs to be passed on to Fiscal policy,” said Gautam Khanna, a senior portfolio manager at New York-based Insight Investment.

With the additional $600 in federal unemployment insurance assistance a distant memory, families are drawing down on savings as many remain out of work.

“There is a need for an additional stimulus package to help bridge the family financial gap until the economy is on more solid footing,” noted Frost Investment Advisors chief investment officer Tom Stringfellow.

The End of a Complicated Relationship

Today’s meeting may be one of the last times the FOMC convenes while President Trump is in office. If so, it’ll mark the conclusion of an antagonistic alliance.

Trump nominated Powell to replace former Chair Janet Yellen in late 2017, but the pair has struggled to see eye to eye since. Trump even mused that he regretted giving Powell the job at all after the Fed increased short-term rates four times in 2018 to ward off what the central bank perceived as rising inflation.

And perhaps Trump had a reason to be miffed. Powell has admitted that the Fed has been too sensitive to incremental rises in inflation in the past and has amended the central bank’s stance to allow for a period of above 2% inflation before raising rates.

Powell did slash borrowing rates three times in 2019 as global growth slowed thanks in part to a protracted U.S.-China trade dispute. And once the economic effects of the pandemic became apparent, the Fed immediately dropped rates to near zero and flooded the economy with money. Tensions, however, are now high for a different reason as the federal government has been unable to infuse the economy with more stimulus that Powell views as necessary.

Powell’s term ends in early 2022, and it’s too soon to tell if Biden would renominate him. But the chair is one of the few government officials to receive glowing press coverage for his handling of the pandemic, and it’s unlikely Biden will be able to get a more liberal option past a Republican Senate.

November FOMC Meeting Preview: What A Difference Four Years Makes

The FOMC will hold its November meeting next week, just a day after the 2020 presidential election. Whether President Donald Trump is re-elected or voters choose former Vice President Joe Biden, it’s guaranteed the Fed will say little to nothing about the outcome.

For the better part of his first term, President Trump browbeat the Fed, especially Chair Jerome Powell, to embrace a dovish policy by cutting interest rates. Initially, Powell held firm to the Fed’s standing commitment to gradually tighten monetary policy via rate hikes and balance sheet tapering.

But anemic inflation and weaker global growth, helped along by the U.S. trade war with China in 2019, forced the Fed to reverse course and go full dove. Once the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Fed cut rates to zero faster than greased lighting and resumed creating money out of thin air to keep the U.S. economy afloat.

Powell and the regional Fed bank presidents have all but begged the White House and Congress to find common ground for a second stimulus package. The first stimulus not only helped stave off a depression, but it actually helped lower-income Americans improve their finances even as job losses mounted.

But now the stimulus cash has all been spent, various parts of the economy remain shut tight as state governors try to quash a second (or third) wave of pandemic, and millions of Americans remain unemployed and at risk of eviction at the very beginning of a long, dark winter.

In light of the quadrennial presidential election, let’s take a look at the state of the Fed’s key economic indicators today versus four years ago.

Employment, Then and Now

The Fed’s dual mandate calls on it to maintain price stability and maximum employment. On the latter count, things are looking considerably worse now than they were in November 2016.

Before Covid-19 rampaged across the land, the jobs picture was better than about any period in U.S. history. And despite progress in reducing unemployment since the spring nadir, the jobless rate was 7.9% in September, the last official report before the election. That’s significantly higher than the 5% rate we saw four years ago. The Fed doesn’t expect it to drop back to 4% until 2023.

Weekly initial jobless claims numbers offer a starker and more frequently updated view of the employment market. This report tracks how many Americans have filed for unemployment insurance each week after being let go from a job. In the last week of October 2016, almost 260,000 filed an initial jobless claim. The most recent number was 787,000.

Inflation, Before and After

The Fed’s other job is price stability, which means keeping inflation under control. The central bank had long set its target rate of inflation at 2%, which counted as price stability for its purposes. In a certain sense, the Fed has succeeded in delivering price stability as inflation is growing at roughly the same rate it was four years ago.

But that analysis doesn’t tell the entire story. When measured by Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, prices aren’t growing fast enough. Right now, Core PCE is at 1.6%, but four years ago it was around 1.7%. Both four years ago and today, inflation has been below the Fed’s 2% goal.

The only time Core PCE inflation actually rose to the level the Fed wanted was 2018, when policy makers were raising interest rates. Recently, Powell has moved the inflation goal posts. In an August speech, he said the Fed would allow inflation to rise above 2% for a spell before raising rates again to help the economy recover and expand faster.

Interest Rates, High(er) Then Low

At this time four years ago, the FOMC had only raised rates once since the end of the Great Recession. Fed funds futures were at 0.25% and 0.50%, and the FOMC would raise them a bit higher, from 0.75% to 1.0%, in December 2016. The FOMC would raise rates seven times more by December 2018.

The tightening party ended in 2019 and the Fed reversed course as global growth slowed. Going into 2020, the interest rate levels rested between 1.50% and 1.75%. But once the full weight of the pandemic was felt, Powell and co. cut rates back down to a range of 0% to 0.25%, the post-recession norm.

Savers, wanting a little extra yield, could only sigh.

American Pocketbooks, Then and Now

The Covid-19 recession hasn’t quite had the devastating impact on the bottom lines of all Americans that many had feared.

Four years ago, 44% of Americans said they would need to borrow money to pay off an unexpected $400 expense, according to Fed data. In July 2020, with more than 10 million people unemployed, this figure had fallen to 30% of Americans.

You can likely thank the CARES Act for the improvement—not the FOMC. The CARES Act stimulus payments and supplemental weekly unemployment insurance provided a steady paycheck to millions of Americans out of work thanks to pandemic lockdowns. It helped Americans—especially low- and middle-income Americans—pay off debt, increase their savings and get on a better financial footing.

The extra benefits have lapsed since July, and there’s now no hope for a second massive stimulus plan until after the election.

The Fed Itself

Four years ago Janet Yellen helmed the Fed. Had Hillary Clinton prevailed in 2016, the nation’s government and central bank would have been run by women.

Instead, Trump won and replaced Yellen with Powell in 2018. At that time, Powell was something of a blank slate. When he was nominated to be a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2014 by President Obama, 23 Republican Senators opposed him compared to just one senator who caucused with the Democrats—Bernie Sanders.

Four years later, when Powell was nominated by Trump to be Fed Chair, 9 Democrats (including Sanders) voted no while only four Republicans opposed him.

In any case, Powell has earned near universal high marks for his handling of the central bank during the pandemic. For his part, Trump is still upset Powell raised rates in 2018.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) FAQs

What Is the FOMC?

The Federal Reserve is in charge of monetary policy for the U.S., and the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is the committee that decides how to manage monetary policy. The FOMC meets eight times a year to debate interest rates, and vote on policies.

Who Belongs to the FOMC?

There are 12 members of the FOMC:

The seven members of the Fed Board of Governors, which is lead by Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Five of the 12 Federal Reserve Bank presidents, although the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is a permanent member of the FOMC. The other four voting positions are filled on a rotating basis by the presidents of the other Federal Reserve Banks across the country. Even though most presidents don’t vote, they can all attend the meetings and debate policy.

When Is the Next FOMC Meeting?

The FOMC usually meets eight times a year, which translates to about once every six weeks. But the monetary governing body can meet more often if world events get crazy and the Fed believes it needs to act, such as during the outset of the pandemic.

The Fed had multiple unscheduled meetings in March when it decided to cut interest rates to near zero, and buy trillions of dollars of bonds to prop up the economy.

After this meeting, the FOMC meets on November 4th and 5th and then again on December 15th and 16th, the last meeting of the year. In that get-together, the FOMC will release a summary of economic projections, which lets the public know where it sees economic growth and inflation going in the near future.

What Time Are the FOMC Meeting Minutes Released?

The FOMC releases minutes of its meetings three weeks after the committee gathers. A full transcript isn’t available for a full five years after a meeting.

Will the FOMC Raise Rates in 2020?

The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this year thanks to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. In fact, the Fed could wait until 2022 to increase borrowing costs following its announcement to let inflation run a bit higher than its 2% target.

