Novelis Restarts Oswego Hot Mill In New York

(RTTNews) - Aluminium rolling giant Hindalco Industries Limited (HID.F) Wednesday announced that its aluminum solutions provider, Novelis Inc. has restarted its hot mill at Oswego, its New York facility.

With the hot mill operational, the company is working closely with customers to ramp up supply. Further, the aluminum rolling and recycling company is enhancing its operations with the accelerated implementation of a standardized operating system.

Currently, HID.F shares are trading at 6.78 EUR, up 2.74% on the Frankfurt stock Exchange.

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