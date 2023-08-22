News & Insights

US Markets
NVAX

Novavax's updated COVID vaccine shows response against 'Eris' variant

Credit: REUTERS/Frank Simon

August 22, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds background and details in paragraph 2-4

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Tuesday its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine generated an immune response against the "Eris" subvariant in preclinical studies.

COVID infections and hospitalizations have been rising in the United States, Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 subvariant — nicknamed as "Eris" — which is a descendant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged in November 2021.

The company said its COVID vaccine was effective against XBB subvariants, including EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6, in small studies in animal and non-human primates.

Novavax said it was working with global regulators to ensure its updated vaccine is available in the fall season.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.