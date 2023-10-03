Novavax's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized And Recommended For Use In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Tuesday that its COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) (NVX-CoV2601) has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

Novavax's vaccine has also been included in the recommendations issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 12, 2023.

Novavax expects doses will be available in thousands of locations across the U.S. in the coming days, including CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.