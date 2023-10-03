News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Novavax's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized And Recommended For Use In U.S.

October 03, 2023 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Tuesday that its COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2023-2024 Formula) (NVX-CoV2601) has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

Novavax's vaccine has also been included in the recommendations issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 12, 2023.

Novavax expects doses will be available in thousands of locations across the U.S. in the coming days, including CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.