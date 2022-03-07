Novavax's Revenues Will Surge This Year. Is The Stock A Buy?

Covid-19 vaccine developer Novavax’s stock (NASDAQ: NVAX) declined by about 7% in after-hours trading on Monday, after the company published a weaker than expected set of Q4 2021 results. While revenue declined by 20% compared to last year, to $222 million due to lower grant-related revenues, net losses widened to about $11 per share, due to soaring research and development expenses. That said, there were some positive developments for the company as well. Royalties and other revenues for Q4 surged by over 6x versus last year, driven by sales of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccines by its license partners to South Korea and Indonesia. Novavax is also expected to see a big revenue surge this year, guiding for revenues of between $4 billion and $5 billion, up from just about $1.1 billion in 2021, with the upper end of guidance coming in ahead of consensus estimates.

Accounting for Monday’s after-hours decline, Novavax stock now remains down by close to 45% year-to-date, trading at about $77 per share, giving the company a market cap of under $6 billion. We think there is a lot of value in Novavax at current levels. Based on the company’s 2022 revenue guidance, and adjusting market cap for the company’s $1.5 cash holding, Novavax trades at just about 1x its 2022 revenue guidance. We think this is a reasonable valuation for a biotech company poised to post big growth. The company’s Covid-19 shot has been approved for use in markets including the European Union, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain, and the company recently officially filed for emergency use authorization in the United States.

While there are concerns regarding the durability of Novavax’s revenues, given the high rates of Covid-19 vaccinations and the uncertain nature of the pandemic, the risk to reward trade-off appears fair, at the company’s current valuation. Moreover, Novavax does have a couple of advantages over vaccine rivals. Firstly, Novavax’s vaccine uses protein subunit technology that has been in use for decades in vaccinations such as flu and shingles, unlike shots from Pfizer and Moderna, which are based on a novel mRNA technology, which only debuted with the Covid-19 vaccine. This could make people who are apprehensive to get vaccinated with mRNA shots come forward and take Novavax’s tried and tested vaccine. Moreover, Novavax could potentially find some room for growth from the booster shot market. The company said that a long-term study in the U.K. indicated that its vaccine maintained overall efficacy of 82.7% over a six-month period. Novavax could also see upside from products under development, including its NanoFlu vaccine, which it has been looking to combine with its Covid-19 shot.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] NVAX Return 0% -42% 231% S&P 500 Return 0% -8% 96% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -10% 254%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/1/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

