News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Novavax's Protein-based COVID Vaccine Induces Broadly Neutralizing Responses Against XBB Subvariants

August 22, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said its updated protein-based XBB COVID vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibody responses to the EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6 subvariants in small animal and non-human primate studies. The company noted that non-clinical data previously showed that Novavax's COVID vaccine candidate induced functional immune responses for XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants, indicating a broad response that could potentially be applicable for forward-drift variants.

Novavax said the company is in the process of submitting applications for its XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate to regulatory authorities globally.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.