Novavax's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Novavax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $259,926, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $207,900.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $40.0 for Novavax, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novavax's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novavax's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novavax 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $5.25 $4.05 $4.2 $16.00 $126.0K 336 300 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.6 $10.00 $91.9K 1.4K 0 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.78 $2.77 $2.78 $12.50 $59.5K 195 373 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $1.32 $1.03 $1.04 $12.00 $52.8K 322 504 NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $0.2 $0.12 $0.16 $5.00 $37.4K 18.2K 0

About Novavax

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. The Company manages its business as one operating segment, the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company generates maximum revenue from Europe.

In light of the recent options history for Novavax, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,619,061, with NVAX's price down by -2.08%, positioned at $13.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Novavax

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.666666666666666.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Novavax, targeting a price of $10. An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $12. In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

