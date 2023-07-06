Novavax's Nuvaxovid Gets Full Marketing Authorization In EU To Prevent COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday has been granted full Marketing Authorization (MA) by the European Commission in the European Union (EU) for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373).

This decision follows positive opinion for a full MA from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

The vaccine is now fully authorized for use as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older and as a booster dose in adults aged 18 and older for the prevention of COVID-19. Nuvaxovid was originally granted a conditional MA in the EU for these indications.

The Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial demonstrated Nuvaxovid's reassuring safety profile as well as efficacy as a primary series in adults, the immunogenicity and safety as a booster dose in adults, and the efficacy and safety as a primary series in individuals aged 12 and older.

Novavax's COVID vaccine is authorized for use in more than 40 markets around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.