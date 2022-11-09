Markets
Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized In U.K. For Use As Booster In Adults

November 09, 2022 — 09:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom has expanded the conditional marketing authorization for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster dose after the primary series of Nuvaxovid (six months) or of an mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 in adults aged 18 and older.

Nuvaxovid is also available for use as a booster in adults aged 18 and older in the U.S., European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Israel. In addition, a number of countries have policy recommendations allowing use of the vaccine as a heterologous or homologous booster dose.

The MHRA previously granted CMA for Nuvaxovid as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022, and in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in August 2022.

RTTNews
