Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to be made in India soon - govt official

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, government official Vinod Kumar Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The vaccine maker on Monday had said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in a large, late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

