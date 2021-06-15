Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to be made in India soon - govt official

BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine in the country, government official Vinod Kumar Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The vaccine maker on Monday had said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in a large, late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

