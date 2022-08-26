Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Expanded Conditional Authorization In U.K. For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Friday that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA in the United Kingdom (UK) has granted expanded conditional marketing authorization or CMA for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The company noted that Nuvaxovid will be the first protein-based vaccine available for adolescents aged 12 through 17 in the United Kingdom.

The next step for the vaccine is a policy recommendation for use from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation or JCVI. Doses of Nuvaxovid will be made available for use in adolescents based on the JCVI's recommendation.

The MHRA previously granted CMA for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022. The vaccine is given as a primary vaccination in two doses administered 21 days apart. Novavax filed for expanded CMA for use as a booster in adults aged 18 and over in June 2022.

In the 12 through 17 year-old population, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorization in the U.S., India, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and New Zealand, and is actively under review in other markets.

