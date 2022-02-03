US Markets
NVAX

Novavax's COVID-19 shot receives provisional approval in New Zealand

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it had received provisional approval from New Zealand's medicines regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for individuals 18 years of age and older.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

