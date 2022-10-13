Novavax's CIC Vaccine Candidate Induces Antibody, T-Cell Responses Against SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its COVID-19-Influenza Combination of NVX-CoV2373 and quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. The biotech company said the combination was found to have induced antibody and T-Cell response against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2 and homologous and heterologous influenza strains.

Novavax said its NVX-CoV2373 has previously been shown to induce functional SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate has previously been shown to induce cross-reactive polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell responses. T-cell responses are found to limit disease severity and clear infection, and in increasing the breadth of immunity.

The Phase 2 confirmation trial is expected to begin by the end of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.