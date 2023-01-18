Markets
Novavax: Nuvaxovid Approved In South Korea As Booster For Active Immunization To Prevent COVID-19

January 18, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said its partner SK bioscience has received expanded manufacturing and marketing approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for Nuvaxovid for use as a booster for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older. The approval is based on data from Novavax' Phase 2 trial conducted in the U.S. and Australia, from a separate Phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and from the United Kingdom-sponsored COV-BOOST trial.

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as an adult booster in more than 35 countries. In Korea, SK bioscience signed a licensing agreement with Novavax and is manufacturing drug substance and drug product of Nuvaxovid for domestic use.

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

