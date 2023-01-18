Markets
NVAX

Novavax Up On Getting Approval For Its Booster Covid Vaccine For Adults In South Korea

January 18, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) are rising more than 5% Wednesday morning after the company said its partner SK bioscience received expanded manufacturing and marketing approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KMFDS) for Nuvaxovid booster Covid-19 vaccine for adults.

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use as an adult booster in more than 35 countries.

NVAX, currently at $13.17, has traded in the range of $8.75-$103.57 in the last 52 weeks.

