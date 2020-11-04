Novavax to supply 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Australia

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of the its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Under the agreement, the company will deliver its vaccine to Australia starting as early as the first half of 2021, Novavax said.

The company added it expects to report late-stage data from its UK trial as soon as the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.