NVAX

Novavax to supply 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Australia

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of the its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of the its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Under the agreement, the company will deliver its vaccine to Australia starting as early as the first half of 2021, Novavax said.

The company added it expects to report late-stage data from its UK trial as soon as the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More