Novavax To Supply 10.7 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To New Zealand

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that it has reached a deal with the government of New Zealand to supply 10.7 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As per the terms of the deal, Novavax will manufacture NVX-CoV2373 with a target of delivering initial doses by mid-2021.

The company said it will work with Medsafe, New Zealand's regulatory agency, to obtain product approvals as needed.

NVX-CoV2373 is a recombinant protein vaccine adjuvanted with Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M to enhance the immune response. It is currently in Phase 3 clinical testing in the United Kingdom for the prevention of COVID-19.

