News & Insights

US Markets
NVAX

Novavax to receive $350 mln from Canada for unused COVID shots

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 07, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Friday Canada will pay $349.6 million to settle the forfeiting of certain doses of its COVID-19 vaccine previously scheduled for delivery.

The U.S. vaccine maker also reached a deal with the country's public works and government services department to amend the advance purchase contract after a sharp decline in global demand left a raft of COVID-19 doses unused.

The number of vaccine doses due for delivery has been reduced and the schedule for remaining doses to be shipped revised under the amended terms, the company said.

The payment will be made in two equal installments in 2023 and the original value of the contract remains unchanged.

However, the department can terminate the contract if the company fails to achieve regulatory approval for vaccine production at the Biologics Manufacturing Centre by Dec. 31, 2024.

Novovax – which has its COVID-19 vaccine as the only marketed product after 35 years in business – has raised doubts about its ability to remain in business, flagging uncertainties around its revenue and funding crunch.

The company said in May it expects 2023 revenue between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion, of which $800 million was from "locked-in" overseas purchase contracts for the COVID shot that it has committed to ship this year.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.