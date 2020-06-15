US Markets
NVAX

Novavax to raise $200 mln through stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Novavax Inc said on Monday it would raise fresh capital through a $200 million preferred stock offering as it races to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, sending its shares up 10.5%.

June 15 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Monday it would raise fresh capital through a $200 million preferred stock offering as it races to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, sending its shares up 10.5%.

The private placement to investment fund RA Capital Management was priced at par with Novavax's Friday closing price.

The stock deal is in addition to a $60 million funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to fund the manufacturing of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Maryland-based Novavax began testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate in humans in May, with a target of producing over a billion doses of its vaccine candidate next year.

The company had $244.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31.

Novavax shares were trading at $50.34.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular