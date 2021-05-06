Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

May 6 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to countries participating under the COVAX facility to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

