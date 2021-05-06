US Markets
NVAX

Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to countries participating under the COVAX facility to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

May 6 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to countries participating under the COVAX facility to distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular