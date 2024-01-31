News & Insights

Novavax to cut 12% of its global workforce

January 31, 2024

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Novavax NVAX.O said on Wednesday it will reduce its total global workforce by about 12% as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce costs.

The company said the job cuts would impact both full-time employees and contractors.

Once completed, Novavax's workforce would be about 30% lower compared to its workforce at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The vaccine maker had 1,992 full-time employees as of Feb. 21, 2023, according to the latest annual regulatory filing.

Novavax said the decision is part of its intention to bring down its expenses below $750 million this year, which the vaccine maker had disclosed during its third-quarterearnings callin November.

The Maryland-based biotech has been banking on cost cuts and commercial sales of its updated COVID shot to help it stay afloat.

Novavax had reiterated its "going concern warning" in November.

Shares of the biotech rose 1.5% in premarket trading.

