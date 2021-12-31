Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 31 - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month.

