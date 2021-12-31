US Markets
Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Leroy Leo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

