Novavax Stock: Lots to Like Going Forward

I am bullish on Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) as it has very strong growth potential, a very attractive looking valuation multiple, near unanimous Wall Street bullishness, and substantial upside relative to its one-year price target.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing, discovering, and commercializing different vaccines to prevent dangerous diseases.

It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It’s renowned for producing candidates for vaccines, which allow it to respond to threats from diseases by using state-of-the-art nanoparticle technology.

The company provides vaccines for respiratory viruses, seasonal flu, COVID-19, Ebola, and other dangerous contagious diseases. Its vaccine candidates are NanoFlu and ResVax.

It also builds immune-stimulating adjuvants through its Swedish subsidiary (Novavax AB). The company also has a collaboration contract with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to commercially manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine and NVX-CoV2373.

Strengths

Novavax has become one of the leading companies in its industry. One of its core strengths is its dedicated customer relationship management department, allowing it to have a favorable opinion amongst existing customers.

Moreover, it also has a strong dealership community through which its dealers promote the company’s products. Its highly trained sales team has also enabled it to quickly build a strong rapport in new markets, which also grants NVAX strong cash flows.

Recent Results

NVAX earned revenue of $178.84 million in Q3 2021, compared to $157 million in Q3 2020.

This increase was possible because of increased developmental activities for the services performed under the U.S. government. Its earnings per share totaled -$4.31. It also reported a net loss of $322.4 million, compared to $197.3 million in the same quarter last year.

As of September 30, 2021, the company held $1.9 billion in cash.

Valuation Metrics

NVAX stock currently trades at a 8.2x enterprise value-to-EBIT ratio and its P/E ratio is 9.9x.

Growth is expected to be strong in the coming years with EBIT expected to grow by 383.9% in 2022 and normalized EPS expected to grow by 304.7% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, NVAX earns a Strong Buy consensus based on four Buy ratings, one Hold rating, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. Additionally, the average Novavax price target of $268 puts the upside potential at 104.7%.

Summary and Conclusions

NVAX looks very attractively priced at the moment as growth is expected to be stellar in 2022, its current valuation multiples look quite reasonable, and Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the shares here.

Additionally, the average price target implies massive upside for the stock price over the next year.

