Novavax Slips After Announcing Public Offering Of $125 Mln Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are sliding more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing $125 million public offering of common stock.

The biotech company said it may use the net proceeds from the common stock offering for general corporate purposes, repayment or repurchase of a portion of the $325 million in outstanding principal amount of our 3.75 percent convertible senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2023, etc.

currently, shares are at $13.88, down 19.47 percent from the previous close of $17.23 on a volume of 7,211,145.

