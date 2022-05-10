Markets
NVAX

Novavax Slides After Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the first quarter revenues missed estimates and the global demand for COVID-19 vaccine is on the decline.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $703.97 million, while analysts were looking for $845.2 million.

Currently, shares are trading at $48.19, down 9.52 percent from the previous close of $53.26 on a volume of 5,924,330.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular