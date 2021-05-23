Markets
NVAX

Novavax, SK Bioscience Agree To Potentially Explore Development Of New Vaccine Products

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and SK bioscience agreed to potentially explore the development of new vaccine products, including COVID-19 variant vaccines, and/or an influenza-COVID-19 combination vaccine, Novavax said in a statement.

The companies will continue to collaborate in manufacturing of the vaccines utilizing SK bioscience's facility, with support from the Korean government.

Novavax signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea (MOHW) and SK bioscience to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

SK bioscience initiated the rolling submission process for NVX-CoV2373 in collaboration with Novavax to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular