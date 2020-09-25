NVAX

Novavax signs manufacturing deal with Endo for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Novavax Inc has signed an agreement with Endo International for manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the generic drugmaker said on Friday.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O has signed an agreement with Endo International ENDP.O for manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the generic drugmaker said on Friday.

Endo said its unit Par Sterile has begun production of the final drug product, with initial batches to be used in Novavax's phase-3 clinical trial in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX ENDP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters