Novavax signs manufacturing deal with Endo for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O has signed an agreement with Endo International ENDP.O for manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the generic drugmaker said on Friday.

Endo said its unit Par Sterile has begun production of the final drug product, with initial batches to be used in Novavax's phase-3 clinical trial in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

